Greater Noida: Police book over 380 for drinking in public

Police in Greater Noida have registered cases against 383 people who were found consuming alcohol at public places late Monday, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the action was part of a special drive aimed at maintaining public order.

The drive on Monday night was conducted simultaneously in multiple police station areas, including Knowledge Park, Beta-2, Dadri, Jarcha, Kasna, Ecotech-1, Dankaur, Jewar and Rabupura.

“The drive was preventive in nature and focused on discouraging behaviour that could escalate into law-and-order issues. Consumption of alcohol in public places often results in nuisance, verbal altercations and sometimes violence, which affects the safety and comfort of citizens. The purpose of the drive was to act as a deterrent and ensure that public spaces remain orderly,” said deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan in a statement.

Officials said the action followed repeated complaints of public nuisance, traffic disruption and altercations linked to open consumption of alcohol, particularly during weekends.

Zone-wise data released by officials showed that Kasna recorded the highest number of cases at 75, followed by Dankaur and Jewar with 62 cases each. Dadri reported action against 52 individuals, while Knowledge Park saw 42 cases. Action was also taken in Jarcha against 32 people, 28 in Beta-2, 16 in Rabupura, and 14 in Ecotech-1.

According to officials, proceedings were initiated under Section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which deals with acts affecting public decency and order.

Officials said the operation was carried out under directions issued at the senior level of the Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, with close supervision by zonal and sub-divisional officers.

Such enforcement drives would continue in areas identified as vulnerable to public disorder, said officials.