Greater Noida steps up security for global bioenergy summit

GREATER NOIDA: The district administration on Thursday directed officials to step up security, traffic management and civic arrangements ahead of the upcoming three-day India Bioenergy and Tech Expo at the India Expo Centre and Mart, officials said.

Officials said the inaugural day will feature the exhibition opening along with technical and policy sessions on the bioenergy sector.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Scheduled from August 11 to 13, the event is expected to feature more than 25 conference sessions, over 120 national and international speakers, 150-plus exhibitors, more than 1,000 delegates and over 15,000 business visitors, according to the organisers.

Officials said the administration is also preparing for proposed VVIP movement during the event, prompting detailed planning for security deployment, traffic diversions, parking management, emergency response and guest facilitation.

In a statement, district magistrate Medha Roopam directed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supply, adequate sanitation, medical facilities, fire safety measures and smooth traffic movement around the venue.

“The event will bring together representatives from India and overseas, including industry experts, investors and policymakers. All arrangements should therefore meet high standards,” the DM said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Organised by the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE) and MM Active Sci-Tech Communications with support from the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), the international conference and exhibition will focus on the theme “advancing bioenergy solutions for a low carbon world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Organised by the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE) and MM Active Sci-Tech Communications with support from the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), the international conference and exhibition will focus on the theme “advancing bioenergy solutions for a low carbon world.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said the inaugural day will feature the exhibition opening along with technical and policy sessions on the bioenergy sector.

On August 12, the conference will host CEO roundtables, sessions involving state governments and discussions on investment opportunities, green hydrogen, compressed biogas (CBG), ethanol, biodiesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), waste-to-energy, biomass, carbon markets, financing mechanisms and emerging clean energy technologies. The international exhibition showcasing advanced technologies and innovations will continue alongside the conference.

The concluding day will focus on future roadmaps for the bioenergy sector, investment partnerships, industry-government collaboration and recommendations emerging from the technical sessions, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deliberations will cover technologies and policies related to compressed biogas, ethanol, biodiesel, sustainable aviation fuel, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, biomass, bio-mobility, carbon markets and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

A review meeting, chaired by DM Roopam, was also held in Greater Noida on Thursday wherein, directions were issued to officials from the police, fire department, health department, power utility and civic agencies. UPNEDA officials and representatives of the event organisers also joined the meeting.