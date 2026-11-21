A simulated air-raid warning, a red alert, a complete blackout and rescue operations to evacuate people trapped inside damaged structures will form part of a civil defence mock drill on Sunday evening at Sharda University in Greater Noida to test how effectively emergency-response agencies in Gautam Budh Nagar can coordinate their efforts during a crisis.

Scheduled for 6pm, the drill will bring together the police, fire department, health officials, electricity and transport authorities, and disaster-response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). (Representative) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Scheduled for 6pm, the drill will bring together the police, fire department, health officials, electricity and transport authorities, and disaster-response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The exercise is intended to assess the preparedness of various departments to respond to emergencies, including how quickly warnings are communicated, emergency services are mobilised, and rescue and medical assistance are provided.

Also Read:Air Niugini plane makes emergency landing in Philippines, all 146 passengers safe

District disaster expert Omkar Chaturvedi said, “The objective is to assess the preparedness, immediate response capabilities and coordination among different departments during emergency situations such as an air-raid warning, red alert and blackout. The exercise will help ensure that relief and rescue operations can be carried out effectively if an actual emergency arises.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The drill will simulate multiple emergency-response scenarios, including firefighting, medical assistance to injured people, evacuation and search-and-rescue operations involving people trapped inside damaged structures. The NDRF and SDRF teams will demonstrate rescue techniques, while health department teams will arrange ambulances, first aid and transportation of injured people to hospitals, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drill will simulate multiple emergency-response scenarios, including firefighting, medical assistance to injured people, evacuation and search-and-rescue operations involving people trapped inside damaged structures. The NDRF and SDRF teams will demonstrate rescue techniques, while health department teams will arrange ambulances, first aid and transportation of injured people to hospitals, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The police will be responsible for maintaining law and order, managing crowds and regulating traffic, while the fire department will demonstrate firefighting and rescue operations. The electricity department will practise the blackout procedure and restoration of power supply. The public works department will be responsible for clearing debris and ensuring access through safe routes, while the transport department will facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.

Also Read:GIFT City becomes India’s first UN-recognised urban Resilience Hub

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The administration has also directed departments to ensure the availability of equipment, vehicles and adequate personnel, with designated and alternate nodal officers assigned to coordinate with the control room. NCC students, civil defence wardens and volunteers will also participate, officials said.

“Directions have been issued that only authorised information be circulated during the exercise to prevent rumours or panic among residents. The administration has asked departments to ensure that simulated emergency alerts are communicated accurately so that the exercise is not mistaken for a real emergency,” added Chaturvedi.