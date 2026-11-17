The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) on Tuesday recognised Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) as a Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR2030) Resilience Hub, an initiative aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness and climate resilience in urban centres. The recognition comes as GIFT City seeks to integrate disaster preparedness and risk management into its urban development and operations. (File Photo)

With this recognition, GIFT City becomes the first urban centre in India and the latest in the Asia-Pacific region to be designated a Resilience Hub. The designation will enable it to share practical approaches to disaster preparedness, climate resilience and urban risk management with cities across India and internationally.

UNDRR Asia-Pacific in a post on X said, “We are pleased to welcome @GIFTCity_ as the newest #MCR2030 Resilience Hub in Asia & the Pacific - and the first #ResilienceHub in India. Congratulation!”

“Resilience is fundamental to the credibility of a global financial centre. Businesses and communities need confidence that the city can anticipate risks, protect people and sustain critical services through disruption,” Sanjay Kaul, group chief executive officer and managing director of GIFT City, said.

Also Read:Newer, stricter PUC norms likely including digitally signed results from vehicle emission standards

GIFT City spans approximately 4.05 sq km and is being expanded to more than 13 sq km, including its SEZ and Domestic Tariff Area zones. Currently, 2,500 people live in the city and more than 28,000 people work there.

As of November 2026, the UN’s Making Cities Resilient 2030 programme includes a growing global network of Resilience Hubs, with Barcelona, Greater Manchester, Helsingborg, Milan, and Campinas among the earliest cities worldwide to receive the recognition.

The recognition comes as GIFT City seeks to integrate disaster preparedness and risk management into its urban development and operations, particularly to protect people, maintain essential services and ensure business continuity.

Kaul said the recognition would strengthen the city’s efforts to make resilience an integral part of its growth and allow it to share its experience with partner cities.

Also Read:Defect-free defence production key to mission success, says Rajnath Singh

GIFT City joined the MCR2030 initiative in July 2022, with support from the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management and guidance from UNDRR. It has completed the first two stages of the initiative’s Resilience Roadmap and is now progressing through the third, which focuses on implementation.

A Detailed Disaster Resilience Scorecard assessment conducted in June 2023 informed the city’s Resilience Action Plan, finalised in March 2024, which is now being implemented.

The city’s preparedness framework includes disaster management plans at the city, building and utility levels, supported by a Crisis Management Group, an Incident Response System and designated disaster management officers. It has conducted more than 15 mock drills to test emergency responses, including to earthquakes and fires, and maintains a dedicated disaster management store with more than 36 types of emergency equipment.

Its early-warning system integrates India Meteorological Department forecasts, alerts from the National Disaster Management Authority’s SACHET platform, earthquake reports and inputs from a local weather station.

Launched by UNDRR in October 2020, MCR2030 provides cities with technical assistance, partnerships and opportunities for knowledge exchange. As a Resilience Hub, GIFT City will support peer learning and capacity building by sharing approaches to urban risk management.