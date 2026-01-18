Greater Noida to hold blackout drill on Jan 23

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration is set to conduct a large-scale mock blackout drill at Sharda University in Greater Noida on January 23 to test emergency preparedness and inter-departmental coordination during hostile or disaster-like situations, officials said on Saturday. The drill coincides with Parakram Diwas, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, officials added. (Representative photo)

Officials said the exercise will simulate an air raid scenario, during which warning sirens will be sounded, electricity supply will be temporarily cut in the identified area, and civilians will be taught how to take cover during an emergency situation. An “all-clear” siren will mark the end of the simulated attack.

District magistrate Medha Roopam said the drill is aimed at familiarising the public with basic self-protection measures and ensuring that response agencies are prepared to act swiftly during emergencies.

“Mock drills help citizens understand how to respond calmly in critical situations and allow agencies to practise coordination so that loss of life and property can be minimised,” Roopam said.

Officials said the drill will also involve demonstrations by civil defence volunteers on using fire extinguishers, while the fire department will handle large-scale simulated fires.

Health teams will provide first aid to mock victims, and seriously injured persons will be transported to hospitals by ambulances as part of the exercise. Rescue operations will include evacuating people trapped inside damaged structures.

Priyanka, additional district magistrate (judicial) and deputy controller of civil defence, said in a statement: “The objective is to improve preparedness for emergency situations, strengthen coordination among departments, and sensitise citizens about safety, rescue and relief measures.”

According to district administration officials, at least 50 civil defence volunteers will participate in the drill, along with teams from the power corporation, fire services, health department, police, district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and the district disaster management authority (DDMA). Trained “aapda mitras” will assist in rescue operations and provide technical support during the exercise.

Officials added that advance preparations were being made to ensure the drill is conducted smoothly without causing panic among residents. The district administration has asked all departments to complete logistical and operational arrangements in advance so that the drill can be carried out efficiently.