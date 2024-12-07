Greater Noida to host 3-day flower festival in February

GREATER NOIDA: Residents of Greater Noida and nearby areas are set to witness the 5th edition of an annual “Flower Festival” from February 21 to 23, 2025, officials said on Saturday as they invited public suggestions to make it more vibrant this time. The flower show related suggestions can be sent to the authority’s horticulture department officials, Natholi Singh (director of horticulture) at 9205691109 or Pawan Kumar, the manager, on 8800300036. (HT Photo)

Launched in 2019, the festival showcases a variety of flowers, gardening trends, and eco-friendly themes. To be organised by the Greater Noida authority, the event aims to also showcase innovative floral designs, landscaping, and decorations by horticulture experts. The event will be hosted by the City Park in Greater Noida also known as Samrat Mihir Bhoj Park, located in Sector Alpha II.

“We are committed to making this year’s edition grand and more engaging for all residents,” said NG Ravi, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Visitors can expect to witness live music, dance performances, and cultural programs, said officials. The event will feature gardening contests, on-the-spot challenges, and inter-school painting, dance, and music competitions for children. It will also featured street plays and workshops on horticulture and winners will get attractive prizes, officials said.

“This year, we are focusing on showcasing innovative floral designs and landscaping while integrating cultural and educational activities. The aim is to offer a holistic experience for all age groups,” said Shrilaxmi VS, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Officials said that the festival is designed to be a community-driven event, with active participation encouraged from horticulture experts, organisations, societies, companies, and residents.

Public suggestions have been invited to make the festival more fascinating.

“We invite everyone to contribute their ideas and make this festival more vibrant. It is a great platform to display the beauty of flowers and spread awareness about sustainable gardening,” said Natholi Singh, director, horticulture.

