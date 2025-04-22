Greater Noida to set up bio-CNG plant at Astoli

The Greater Noida authority has decided to set up a bio-CNG plant in Astoli village to treat 300 tonnes of wet waste every day and turn it into eco-friendly fuel that can be used in vehicles. The plant will be set up by Reliance Bioenergy on 11.5 acres of land, which the firm has taken on lease for 25 years at a rate of ₹1 per square metre per year. Greater Noida produces around 800 tonnes of waste daily. Once operational, the plant will help in treating a major portion of that waste the same day it is collected, reducing pollution and keeping the city clean. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Construction began on April 11 and the project is expected to be completed in one-and-a-half years, officials said. Reliance will operate the plant using technology that processes kitchen and food waste through a method called bio-methanation, which produces Bio-CNG gas that can be used in vehicles such as buses.

“Reliance will pay the Greater Noida authority ₹225 for every tonne of waste processed. Reliance will be allowed to sell the gas and other by-products. The plant will receive benefits from carbon credit revenue and solve the city’s waste disposal problem,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The plant will help turn wet waste into clean fuel, said additional chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority, Srilakshmi VS.

Greater Noida produces around 800 tonnes of waste daily. Once operational, the plant will help in treating a major portion of that waste the same day it is collected, reducing pollution and keeping the city clean. The authority plans to have similar arrangements for treating garbage at Astoli.