Greater Noida woman alleges assault couple booked

A case under charges of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace was registered against a couple on Sunday after a woman alleged that they had assaulted her during a dispute at a residential society in Greater Noida West, where they are all residents.

The incident allegedly took place around 8pm in the basement area of a society in Gaur City 2. (Representational image)

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The incident allegedly took place around 8pm in the basement area of a society in Gaur City 2.

CCTV footage allegedly of the assault also surfaced on social media in which a person can be seen hitting another person with a stick. However, HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In a statement, police said it appeared the incident was related to a dog. In a statement, the Bisrakh police said, “On June 20, a family was walking with their child in the society when a street dog approached the child. The child’s father tried to shoo the dog away. However, another person present there objected, following which a dispute took place between the two sides. A case has been registered and further legal action is being taken.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a complaint filed at the Bisrakh police station, seen by HT, the victim, Bhawna Kapoor said, “The couple abused me and assaulted me, due to which I suffered injuries. I was also threatened with dire consequences.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a complaint filed at the Bisrakh police station, seen by HT, the victim, Bhawna Kapoor said, “The couple abused me and assaulted me, due to which I suffered injuries. I was also threatened with dire consequences.” {{/usCountry}}

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She further told HT, “I did not provoke anyone or engage in any physical altercation. The man came and hit me with a stick. I was simply walking through the basement.”

Based on complaint, police have registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bisrakh police station.

Gautam Budh Nagar police said that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage. “The investigation is a detailed process and all aspects of the incident will be examined, including CCTV footage, statements of those involved and other available evidence… Action will be taken strictly on the basis of facts. If additional facts emerge, the applicable sections can be revised accordingly,” said Shailendra Kumar Singh, DCP, central Noida.