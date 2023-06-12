Greater Noida: Yeida to finalise revised report of Heritage City

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) is expected to discuss and approve several policies, including the detailed project report (DPR) of ‘Heritage City’ to be built in Mathura and Vrindavan, officials said on Sunday.

“We have proposed a board meeting on June 16th, during which we will discuss multiple proposals and approve them in accordance with the rules. The board will give its approval for the Master Plan 2041, allotment policy, plot relocation policy, DPR of Heritage City, and others. The board will decide which proposals to approve and reject,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

Yeida has completed the revised DPR for the final approval of the Heritage City project, which was submitted by CBRE three months ago. The state government and authority officials provided suggestions, following which the DPR was revised and resubmitted, officials said.

“Now the board will review the revised DPR and approve it for further development of this project,” added Singh.

In December 2020, Yeida initiated the process of hiring a consultant to prepare the DPR for the ‘Heritage city’. In February 2021, CBRE was finalized as the consultant. CBRE submitted the report for the project in March 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh government and authority officials have recommended changes to the design of roads, parks, and development areas. The consultant has incorporated the necessary changes into the DPR.

Initially, the plan included a dedicated expressway to connect the Yamuna Expressway with the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. Along this expressway, areas for industrial, residential, commercial, and mixed land use were planned. Officials have suggested changes in the road sizes, park sizes, and suitable locations for development areas.

Yeida has proposed to develop a ‘Heritage City’ in the small town of Raya in Mathura, with the goal of promoting tourism and creating opportunities in the region. This unique city will cover an area of 9,000 hectares along the Yamuna Expressway. The Yamuna River will be beautified, following the examples of the Sabarmati and Gomti riverfront projects, while the remaining land will be developed for industrial, residential, commercial, and mixed land use in the town, officials said.

The revised DPR for this project includes plans to develop infrastructure projects such as dedicated roads connecting Vrindavan and Mathura’s ancient temples, providing facilities for devotees, officials aware of the project said.

