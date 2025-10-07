Ground transportation centre at Noida airport nears completion

NOIDA: The Noida International Airport said on Monday that the Ground Transportation Centre (GTC), being developed on 20 acres between two terminals, will be ready in advance before the launch of commercial flights by 2025-end as the work on the airport project nears completion. The GTC, which basically consolidates all ground-level transportation services, is being developed on the lines of London’s Heathrow and Germany’s Frankfurt airports, said Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (Yeida) CEO R.K. Singh (HT Archive)

The GTC, which basically consolidates all ground-level transportation services, is being developed on the lines of London’s Heathrow and Germany’s Frankfurt airports, said Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (Yeida) CEO R.K. Singh, adding: “In its first phase, it will be able to accommodate at least 1,200 vehicles, including cabs, taxis, and buses, all within walking distance of the passenger terminal.”

To ensure smooth passenger movement from Day One, the operator- the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has signed an agreement with the UP state roadways and transport corporation (UPSRTC), Uttarakhand and Haryana roadways, as well as private operators such as Uber, Rapido, and Mahindra for cab and bus services.

The buses will operate from the inaugural day, connecting the airport to western UP and major cities in Uttarakhand such as Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Haldwani. Haryana cities including Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Chandigarh, Hisar, Narnaul, Panipat and Ambala will also be covered, said officials, adding that parking bays for these services are almost ready.

The GTC will become the airport’s central hub for multiple transport modes once the operations will reach its peak. Plans include underground metro and Namo Bharat train stations, while the concourse above will house retail outlets, restaurants and lounges, said officials.

“Once complete in three phases over the next five years, the facility will cater to nearly 50,000 vehicles, including 40 buses, 4,500 cars, and two-wheelers,” said a NIAL officer not authorised to speak to media.

Meanwhile, the airport’s construction is also nearing completion as the 3,900-metre runway and air traffic control tower are ready. The terminal building — spread over 100,000 square metre — is in its final stage of finishing. Installation of glass façades, boarding bridges, e-gates, baggage handling systems and security scanners has been completed, said officials.

The major works, including power, water, internal roads, firefighting systems, taxiways, airside gates, aerobridges, fuel facilities and security infrastructure, are now complete. Security at the site has already been taken over by the CISF, said officials.

The airport now awaits aerodrome licence clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), expected within 10 days. Once approved, commercial operations can begin within 45 days of its inauguration on October 30, the officials added.

“The airport will be completed this month before the inauguration event as the preparations are underway, and security agencies will soon inspect the site. We are working together with all agencies for a grand and successful event,” the CEO said.