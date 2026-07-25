Gurugram restaurateur’s friend held for plotting murder in Ghaziabad

A 35-year-old restaurateur, who was found shot dead late Wednesday at Kanawani Pushta Road in Indirapuram, was brought to the city by his friend and two accomplices in a pre-planned manner, officers investigating the case said on Friday.

Investigators alleged the accused lured the victim to Ghaziabad in a car, where two accomplices shot him before a false story about bike-borne attackers was reported. (File photo)

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They said that the victim, Amit Saini, 35, a resident of Sector 3 in Gurugram, was accompanied by his friend and the friend’s two accomplices, who shot him dead, and the friend then called the police claiming two men on a motorbike shot the victim dead when he stepped out of the car.

“During the investigation and scanning CCTVs in Ghaziabad and Gurugram, the police found that the two absconding suspects, along with Saini and his childhood friend, boarded a Grand Vitara and arrived in Ghaziabad. It was the plan of Saini’s friend. They brought him to Ghaziabad, and the two suspects shot him dead and fled. Later, Saini’s friend called up the police, but inconsistencies in his statements led the police to be suspicious. The suspect was arrested for murder on Friday and produced in court,” Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram), told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} The ACP said that they have identified the two absconding suspects, and they are also Gurugram residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACP said that they have identified the two absconding suspects, and they are also Gurugram residents. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that as per the probe, Saini and his friend operated restaurants in Gurugram, and the landlord had recently evicted the friend. “So, Saini’s friend was suspecting that the deceased would get his restaurant to operate. So, he planned the murder along with two accomplices. Several police teams are trying to trace them,” ACP Maurya said.

“Initially, the family of the deceased refused to believe that his childhood friend could plan the murder. But we showed them evidence, and they gave us a police complaint. An FIR for murder was registered against the suspects on Thursday,” the ACP said.

HT has accessed a copy of the FIR, which states that the trio murdered Saini over the restaurant issue.