The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested a 31-year-old woman and her two accomplices for allegedly killing the woman’s husband, whose body was found by the police on December 4 near Chijarsi underpass at Sector 63, Noida.

Gzb man stabbed to death; his wife, two others arrested

According to the police, the victim, Brij Kishor, 33, was found dead with stab wounds by a passerby who informed the police. Kishor worked as a construction contractor and his body was identified on December 8.

Police identified the suspects as Pushpa (Kishor’s wife), Sheelendra Valmiki, 26, and Sheelendra’s cousin Nanhe Valmiki, 21. The suspects allegedly killed Kishor as he was opposed to Pushpa and Sheelendra’s extramarital relationship. Police said that the cousins were nabbed near Chijarsi while Pushpa was nabbed near Indirapuram police station. “During interrogation, Sheelendra said the murder was planned as the victim opposed his relationship with Pushpa,” said Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon). The suspects were booked under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the victim and his wife lived in a rented accommodation at Chijarsi Colony with their three children, all minors, while Sheelendra was their neighbour. The investigation revealed that Kishor often borrowed money from Sheelendra which was how he started visiting the couple’s house.

“About a year ago, Sheelendra and Pushpa developed a friendship which Kishor later found out. He moved with Pushpa and the children to his native place at Badaun but she continued to talk to Sheelendra on the phone. About 10 days ago, Sheelendra also arrived in Badaun to meet her and gifted her some clothes. On the day of the incident, the victim came back to Chijarsi to take what was left of his belongings from his house but was killed,” said Jitendra Singh, station house officer of Indirapuram.

Kishor was stabbed with a knife. “Both Sheelendra and Nanhe met the victim and they began drinking. They took him towards the green belt near river Hindon and stabbed him. They also defaced his face by hitting him with bricks. Pushpa sent ₹500 online to Sheelendra to purchase the alcohol,” the DCP added.