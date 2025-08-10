Heavy rains batter GB Nagar; drowns roads, basements, halts traffic

Heavy overnight rains lashed Noida and Greater Noida from Friday night into Saturday, bringing traffic to a crawl, inundating roads, and flooding basements of multiple high-rises. The downpour matched the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of cloudy skies with spells of rain or thundershowers, with 35 mm rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours. Humidity hovered at 90% in the morning, dipping to 70% by evening, with temperatures ranging between 33°C and 26°C. A motorist navigates through an inundated road in Sector 44, Noida on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

While no fresh warning was issued for Sunday (till Saturday afternoon), the IMD predicted generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain in the coming days. “Heavy rain is currently lashing several parts of Delhi and NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, and is likely to subside today. The monsoon trough is presently lying close to the Himalayan foothills. Now, another spell of rain will commence over Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, while rainfall activity in the hilly regions is expected to intensify again after two days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology & climate change, Skymet Weather.

Low-lying areas and residential societies hit

The waterlogging hit key points across the cities—Sector 21, Sector 62 (opposite Fortis Hospital), Sector 73, Sector 75, Surajpur, Sector 16B in Greater Noida West, and Gaur City 2. In Greater Noida West, the service road between Ajnara Le Garden and Gulshan Bellina was submerged, forcing long detours.

“The waterlogging opposite Fortis Hospital is a recurring nightmare during monsoon,” said Sandeep Yadav, a Sector 62 commuter.

Basement flooding was reported from societies including Supertech Cape Town, Pan Oasis, Paras Tierra in Sector 137, Shri Radha Sky Gardens, Mahagun Mywoods, and Supertech Ecovillage 1. “Our basement parking is flooded again. Water seepage has damaged my car’s electrical system, and this is the second time in two weeks,” said Atul Sharma, a Paras Tierra resident.

“In Supertech Ecovillage 1, the water rises so quickly during heavy rain that we can’t even enter the basement to remove our vehicles,” said Ankur Bhatia. A resident of Aims Green Avenue added, “Every time it rains, our society turns into a waterlogged mess. The incomplete drainage system leaves the roads and parks flooded, and eventually, all that water seeps into the basement, becoming a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. We have complained to the builder, but no concrete action has been taken.”

Residents said repeated attempts to contact the Paras Tierra Apartment Owners Association (AOA) had failed. AOA secretary Nand Kishore Sharma dismissed the allegations, saying drainage work was already under way. “A few residents have always opposed the AOA, including those against holding elections — it’s the same group objecting now. We have adequate staff and they are not idle. Waterlogging is common in most societies during heavy rain, and in Paras Tierra, much of it is due to the builder’s poor infrastructure and inadequate drainage. We are in talks with authorities to fix this on priority, and housekeeping teams are already on the ground,” he said.

Officials from the Noida Authority said quick-response teams were deployed to pump out water. “Our teams are attending to waterlogged locations, but some areas face delays in clearance due to drainage choke points. Work is underway to restore normal conditions,” said RP Singh, deputy general manager (sewer).

Traffic disruptions

Long snarl near Rashtriya Dalit Smarak (Ambedkar Park) in Noida on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Heavy traffic jams were reported around Gaur City, with long waits near 14th Avenue, the DFCCIL underpass, and the Gulistanpur underpass in Site C, where severe waterlogging stranded vehicles. “All routes were choked due to the accumulated rainwater,” said commuter Ashish Sharma.

“The service road near Ajnara Le Garden was completely submerged. I had to drive through another sector just to get to the main road, adding almost an hour to my commute,” said Rajesh Sharma of Gaur City 2.

DCP traffic Lakhan Singh Yadav said, “Waterlogging at the Sakipur underpass has caused small vehicles to stall or get damaged, slowing traffic movement considerably. Traffic police personnel are on the spot to regulate and assist the flow of vehicles. Adequate police personnel have been deployed at key choke points, and efforts are being made to restore normal movement at the earliest.”

Traffic police urged motorists to avoid heavily waterlogged routes during peak hours and advised residents to take precautions during lightning and thunderstorms, including avoiding open spaces and seeking shelter indoors.