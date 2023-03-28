Hindu priest held for harassing Noida woman, posting her morphed photos online

A 27-year-old priest at a temple in Sector 41 has been arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly harassing a 30-year-old woman by morphing her pictures and posting them on social media with her contact number.

The suspect has been identified as Shiv Kumar Mishra, a resident of Noida’s Sector 41, and hailing from Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, in her complaint submitted late Monday night, the woman said the priest has been threatening her for the past six months.

“He has created several fake profiles in my name on Facebook. He posted mine and my daughter’s phone numbers on social media too. He also morphed my images with random men and uploaded them after adding vulgar songs in it. Following this, I have been getting calls and video calls from strangers who talk vulgar with me,” the woman said in her complaint.

She said because of the priest’s misdeeds, she ended up with a bad reputation.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against Mishra under sections 354D(stalking), 507(criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509(word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the IT Act at the Sector 49 police station late Monday night.

“Teams were formed to nab the suspect and on Tuesday, we managed to arrest Mishra from near the under-construction flyover in Sector 41. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” Saumya Singh, assistant commissioner of police-3, Noida, said.

