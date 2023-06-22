Deceased woman’s in-laws, husband booked for murder in Greater Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday booked the husband, father in-law and mother in-law of a woman who allegedly died by suicide at their Greater Noida residence on Wednesday, said police officers familiar with the matter. The brother of the woman had alleged that the in-laws did not inform her relatives about the 27-year-old’s death and later cremated her secretly, said investigators.

According to the police, they received a complaint from the deceased woman’s brother at 5 pm on Wednesday, in which he said that his sister was killed by her in-laws at their residence in a village under the Rabupura police station jurisdiction.

“The woman got married in 2016 and the couple had three children – a son and two daughters. On Wednesday morning, she had a fight with her husband after which she went to the bathroom, where she was later found hanging from the ceiling by her in-laws,” said Rudra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police-4, Greater Noida.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Rabupura police station, said the woman’s brother, who is a resident of Kulesra village in Noida, got a call from a local resident in Rabupura, informing him that his sister has been cremated by her family.

“On the basis of the brother’s complaint, a first information report has been registered against three individuals – the woman’s husband, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), of the Indian Penal Code,” said Singh.

He added that the three suspects are on the run.

