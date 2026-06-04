NOIDA: Medantrik Medtech , a startup incubated at IIT Kanpur and supported by the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, has opened a manufacturing facility in Noida to scale up production of indigenous respiratory diagnostic and rehabilitation devices, officials said on Wednesday.

The facility, inaugurated on Sunday in Sector 63A, will help the company move from research and product development to large-scale manufacturing of respiratory healthcare devices. (HT Archive)

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The facility, inaugurated on Sunday in Sector 63A, will help the company move from research and product development to large-scale manufacturing of respiratory healthcare devices.

The startup focuses on developing respiratory diagnostic and rehabilitation technologies tailored for Indian healthcare needs. Its products were developed with support from IIT Kanpur’s incubation ecosystem, while GIMS facilitated clinical validation and engagement with healthcare professionals, officials said.

“Respiratory illnesses continues to account for a significant share of disease burden in India, highlighting the need for accessible diagnostic and rehabilitation solutions.Healthcare innovation becomes meaningful when research translates into solutions that can reach patients at scale,” said director GIMS, Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta.

Officials said the facility is expected to increase production capacity and support wider deployment of respiratory healthcare technologies across the country.

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{{^usCountry}} “India has a strong research base and growing entrepreneurial talent. Such facilities strengthen the country’s medical technology ecosystem and reduce dependence on imported devices,” said Dr Piyush Mishra from IlT Kanpur’s incubation ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India has a strong research base and growing entrepreneurial talent. Such facilities strengthen the country’s medical technology ecosystem and reduce dependence on imported devices,” said Dr Piyush Mishra from IlT Kanpur’s incubation ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}