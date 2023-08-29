Greater Noida:Posing as special task force officer, imposter dupes youth of 20,000

The Greater Noida police arrested an imposter who allegedly duped two men of ₹20,000 by posing as a special task force (STF) officer on Monday night, said police, adding that a case was registered against the suspect at the Knowledge Park police station on Monday and the suspect were arrested.

(Representative Image)

Vipin Kumar, station house officer, Knowledge Park, said, “Complainant Ansh, a resident of Luksar in Ecotech-1, said in his complaint that on Monday around 2am, when he had come to drink a coffee near Knowledge Park along with his friend Aryan, two men stopped them and told them that their movements appeared suspicious.”

“When Ansh tried to protest, the men assaulted him and told him that they were from the STF. On the pretext of questioning them at a nearby police station, the two men forced Ansh and Aryan into their car and concocted a story that they would leave only if the duo paid them ₹20,000, said SHO Kumar, adding that “out of fear, Ansh agreed to pay” .

The imposters asked him to pay them in cash and so Ansh withdrew the amount from a nearby ATM and paid the imposters.

Later, when Ansh and his friends narrated the incident to their friends, they were told that they could have been duped. So they approached the Knowledge Park police station on Monday night with a complaint.

The SHO said, “With the help of CCTV camera and manual intelligence, suspect Shyamveer Singh alias Pintu, 35, who hails from Etawa and a resident of Knowledge Park, was arrested on Tuesday. During questioning, it came to light that he, along with his accomplice Deepansu, used to target people posing as police officers.”

A police uniform, an illegal pistol, and ₹5,000 cash were recovered from their possession, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against the suspects at Knowledge Park police station, and efforts are underway to nab Deepanshu, who is on the run.

Seven cases were registered at various police stations in the city against the prime suspect and further investigations are underway, said police.