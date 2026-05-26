Improper separation of waste in societies raises health concerns

Greater Noida Concerns over poor waste segregation and improper garbage disposal in high-rise residential societies across the city are drawing attention from health authorities ahead of monsoon, amid fears of mosquito breeding and disease outbreaks in densely populated urban clusters.

Health department officials said lack of segregation of wet and dry waste at the household level remains a major challenge in many housing societies, affecting cleanliness, public health and environmental sustainability. (HT Photo)

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Health department officials said lack of segregation of wet and dry waste at the household level remains a major challenge in many housing societies, affecting cleanliness, public health and environmental sustainability.

“Waste segregation at source is essential for maintaining hygiene and reducing environmental pollution. Improper disposal can create conditions favourable for mosquito breeding and spread of diseases, especially during the monsoon,” said Gaurav Baghel, manager, health department, Greater Noida authority.

An awareness session on Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2026 and scientific garbage disposal was organised at Valencia Homes Society in Sector-1 on Sunday by Feedback Foundation under the guidance of the authority’s health department, in collaboration with NGO Society for Health and Development Organization (SHDO).

“Residents were informed about provisions of the SWM Rules 2026, methods of waste handling and the importance of individual responsibility,” Baghel added. Segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at source and maintaining cleanliness in common areas were the focus of the campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} Representatives said improper waste handling in residential societies often leads to garbage accumulation, foul odour and unhygienic surroundings, particularly during humid weather. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Representatives said improper waste handling in residential societies often leads to garbage accumulation, foul odour and unhygienic surroundings, particularly during humid weather. {{/usCountry}}

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“Sustainable waste management cannot be achieved unless segregation begins at the household level,” an SHDO representative said.

Nikhil Singhal, president of Noida High Rise Federation, said, “Monsoon does not create waste problems, it exposes them. In high-rise societies, unsegregated waste often clogs drains, worsens waterlogging and creates conditions for mosquito breeding. Wet waste decomposes faster during humid weather, causing foul smell and hygiene concerns. Societies need to ensure proper segregation, daily disposal of wet waste and pre-monsoon cleaning of drains and waste points.”

Residents were administered a cleanliness and waste management pledge. Officials said similar awareness activities are being planned in other residential sectors ahead of the monsoon.

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HT had earlier reported that the Greater Noida authority imposed a penalty of ₹46,200 against developer of a high-rise after residents complained of foul smell, mosquito menace and garbage pile-up allegedly caused by dumping of waste in the society’s basement.