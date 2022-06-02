In 100 days, bed occupancy at Noida’s Child PGI nearly doubles; major surgeries increase seven fold

The Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) has managed to increase its outreach in terms of patient care, research, training, and public access programs in the last 100 days.

According to its 100-day report, released on Wednesday, the hospital almost doubled bed occupancy from 40.7% in February to 76.1% in May. While major surgeries have increased seven-fold from 31 in February to 227 in May, minor surgeries increased from around 11 to 2300 in the same period.

Monthly OPDs have also increased from around 11,000 in February-March, to over 15000 in April and May. Officials informed that there has been a consistent increase in patients every month.

“This has been achieved through the persistent effort of our new team of efficient doctors and staff. We have also increased several services, along with bettering general maintenance and systems at the hospital. The aim is to develop PGICH as a centre of excellence for paediatric health in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from patient care, we also hope to conduct quality research that will be recognized nationally and internationally,” said Dr Ajai Singh, director, PGICH.

While the state-of-the-art facility was built several years ago, and formal operation began in 2016, most services were missing, and doctors were not appointed for several specialties.

In the past few months, some major additions have been made at the hospital. These include a dialysis unit, which remained inoperative due to the unavailability of a doctor or technician.

Additionally, the genetic medicine department, headed by Dr Mayank Nilay, has started treating rare genetic disorders. This is the second such unit in the state. The urology department has also been made functional.