Inclusion of Class 11 score a worry for students, parents as CBSE reveals evaluation formula for Class 12

Noida: The formula to evaluate Class 12 results, notified by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, has put an end to months of uncertainty, but several students and parents have raised concerns over including the internal scores of class 11 while calculating the final marks.

Astha Singh, a resident of Noida Sector 53 and a Class 12 student of Amity International School, is worried as Class 11 marks are also being taken into account. “Students are usually unable to score well in Class 11 because the syllabus is huge. With Class 11 score being taken into account, I feel my percentage will go down. However, I may explore the option of appearing in exam,” she said.

Saksham Sharma, a Class 12 student at DPS Noida, said that he had scored 70% in his Class 11 exam. “Though I didn’t score good marks in Class 11 exams, I am better placed compared to my classmates most of who barely scored 40-50%,” said Saksham who plans to pursue B.Arch.

However, Rahul Tandon, another student of the school, is happy that he would score over 85% in Class 12. “I have predicted my score to be around 89% as per the formula given by CBSE,” said Tandon, a Sector 28 resident who plans to pursue computer science in a university in Canada.

Renu Singh, principal of Amity International School, Noida, said that the weightage to Class 11 should not have been more than 15%. “In Class 11, many students are in-between their subjects and streams as they are still figuring out what to opt for. In such a case, many are unable to score good marks. Moreover, teachers do strict marking in order to prepare them for Class 12. Hence, I feel CBSE should have not given more than 15% weightage to Class 11 results. About 40% weightage should have been given to Class 10 marks,” she said.

Manoj Kataria, president of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents’ Welfare Society echoed the similar opinion. “Class 11 session starts in July after Class 10 board exam results are declared and then the final exams of this standard are also held in February. So, a student only gets around nine months for Class 11 and the syllabus is vast. In such a situation, students are unable to score well. Giving 30% weightage to Class 11 will severely affect Class 12 scores.”

However, Kamini Bhasin, principal of DPS Noida, said that the evaluation formula is extremely comprehensive and that it was the only option left in the current scenario.

“For classes 10 and 11, CBSE has allowed to use marks of best of three subjects which is an advantage for the students. Moreover, schools have been asked to moderate the scores of these two standards as well. I believe in the current scenario, this is a sincere effort by the Board to evaluate and give justice to the students,” Bhasin said.

Rajiv Bansal, director (operations) at Global Indian International School, Noida, said that the assessment based on marks obtained throughout the past three academic years ensures that every student gets a fair chance of comprehensive performance evaluation. “Class 12 students of the academic session 2020-21 have faced extremely uncertain times and deserve effective evaluation to move ahead with their academic and vocational pursuits. This well-defined, time-bound criterion is in the best interest of the students,” he said.