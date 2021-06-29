Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Injured victim of Yamuna Expressway accident dies
noida news

Injured victim of Yamuna Expressway accident dies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Noida: A 30-year-old man who was severely injured in a motorcycle accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital on Monday, said police.

Yash Kumar was allegedly racing with his friend 28-year-old Rahul Teotia when Teotia’s rear tyre allegedly suffered a puncture and crashed into Kumar. Teotia died of his injuries the same day. Both victims were from Delhi.

Greater Noida Additional DCP Vishal Pandey confirmed the death. “The police have not received any complaint in this matter,” he said.

