IPC cases decline, cybercrime cases rise in Ghaziabad: NCRB report

Cases registered in Ghaziabad district under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) declined last year but the cybercrime cases doubled than what it was in 2019, showed the “Crime in India” 2020 report--the annual comprehensive report on different crimes released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Tuesday.

The report includes comprehensive statistics on different crimes in 19 cities, including Ghaziabad, having more than two million population.

The report indicates that 7,328 cases were registered in Ghaziabad under different sections of the IPC last year compared to 9,159 cases in 2019 and 11,765 cases in 2018. The rate of chargesheets filed by the police in 2020 was 54.6%, lower than the total average of 55.6% for the 19 metropolitan cities.

On the contrary, the cybercrime cases went up from 191 in 2018, 347 in 2019 to 756 in 2020, a year that was marked by a strict lockdown that was imposed for almost two months in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and movement of people was highly restricted.

The rate of charge sheeting in cybercrime cases was 5.6% for Ghaziabad in 2020, the lowest among the 19 metropolitan cities having an overall charge sheeting rate of 45%.

Officials of the Ghaziabad cyber cell said they come across cases where suspects operate from other states or cities, and this delays the investigation and the subsequent filing of chargesheets.

“The cybercrime figures will increase as more and more people have started using technology and have access to computers, internet and smartphones. A majority of cases, which emerge nowadays, are the ones where victims disclose their personal information like bank details, ID numbers, etc., and get duped. This happens despite conducting many awareness activities. It is advisable that people not share any personal details to anyone over phone or open any unknown online links shared with them,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer of Indirapuram and nodal officer for the cyber cell.

With regard to crimes against women, the district saw 341 cases last year compared to 793 in 2019 and 1,128 in 2018. The rate of charge sheeting suspects in crimes perpetrated on women was about 73.4%--lower than the total average of 78.2% for the 19 metropolitan cities.

“We are yet to analyse the charge sheeting data and will get it analysed on cases to case basis. The process will be expedited. The NCRB data is of 2020, and chances are that the filing of chargesheets may have increased thereafter,” said Pawan Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP).