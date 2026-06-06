Jewar man held in crackdown on middlemen after widow pension scheme complaint

GREATER NOIDA: In the district administration’s crackdown against middlemen charging people money for facilitating official work, police arrested a man near Jewar on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

Residents have been urged to submit applications for government services and welfare schemes only through the concerned departmental offices or authorised Jan Seva Kendras.

Officials said the move follows a complaint received during a public grievance hearing, which alleged that an elderly woman was charged money for securing benefits under a widow pension scheme.

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According to officials, district magistrate Medha Roopam took cognisance of the complaint and initiated a verification exercise. As part of the inquiry, Roopam contacted the suspected middleman over the phone while posing as an applicant seeking assistance in obtaining benefits under the pension scheme.

During the conversation, the individual allegedly sought money in exchange for facilitating assistance under the scheme, officials said.

The elderly woman’s complaint was verified and the concerned department was directed to take legal action against the suspect, officials said.

An FIR was subsequently registered at Surajpur police station under relevant sections of the BNS, and the accused was arrested by police while travelling from Aligarh towards Jewar late Thursday, according to the district officials.

Roopam said, “The district administration is taking effective action against persons involved in touting and acting as middlemen in government offices and in the implementation of public welfare schemes. People should not approach unauthorised agents for any government-related work.”

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach toward individuals who collect money from the public on the pretext of getting official work done or securing benefits under government schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach toward individuals who collect money from the public on the pretext of getting official work done or securing benefits under government schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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DM said residents have been urged to submit applications for government services and welfare schemes only through the concerned departmental offices or authorised Jan Seva Kendras.

The district magistrate also appealed to residents to immediately report any instance in which a person demands money for facilitating government work or securing benefits under a welfare scheme. She said complaints should also be lodged if any government official or employee seeks a bribe, or if any government work is routed through middlemen.

“Such cases can be reported to the district administration’s control room on 0120-2978231, 0120-2978232, 0120-2978862 and 0120-2978702, or locals can approach the head of the concerned department so that strict action can be taken against those involved,” an official said.