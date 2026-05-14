Jewar MLA urges to defer Yamuna e-way toll hike proposal

GREATER NOIDA: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to defer considering a proposed increase in toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway, stating that a hike at a time of rising inflation would put additional pressure on commuters and businesses using the corridor. The demand comes a day after the concessionaire (Surkasha group) operating the 165-km access-controlled expressway proposed a revision in toll charges, citing provisions of the concession agreement and rising operational costs. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The demand comes a day after the concessionaire (Surkasha group) operating the 165-km access-controlled expressway proposed a revision in toll charges, citing provisions of the concession agreement and rising operational costs.

Officials have said the proposal sent for a consideration to the state government, if approved, could lead to an increase of around 3.5% in toll rates.

In a representation, a copy of it seen by HT, addressed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday, the MLA said the current economic situation did not justify an increase in user charges on one of the region’s busiest express corridors. “The country is already witnessing rising fuel, transport and essential commodity prices. Increasing toll charges in such circumstances will further burden lakhs of daily commuters, farmers, students, employees and small traders,” the MLA stated.

Notably, the Yamuna Expressway, connecting Greater Noida and Agra, handles over 50,000 vehicles daily and has emerged as a key connectivity corridor linking several expressways across UP. Traffic volume on the route is also expected to rise further with the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Singh said the expressway has become an economic lifeline for western UP and the NCR region.

“With industrial investment and airport-related development already underway, there is strong potential for organic growth in traffic and revenue in the coming years. In such a situation, an immediate toll hike may not be in line with public sentiment,” he added.

The proposed revision has also sparked concerns among frequent commuters and commercial vehicle operators.

“People using the expressway daily for work or business are already dealing with rising fuel and travel expenses. Even a small increase in toll adds up significantly for regular commuters,” said Amit Chaudhary, a Greater Noida resident who frequently travels between Noida and Agra for work.