Speeding car rams Kerala governor’s convoy in Noida, two arrested in inebriated condition

The convoy of Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan was hit allegedly by a speeding SUV on Friday night, while he was returning to Delhi after attending an event in Noida, the police said, adding that the two men in the SUV, who tried to flee the spot, were nabbed a few metres from the accident site. They were found in an inebriated condition at the time, police said.

The suspect in police custody. (HT Photo)

Police confirmed that no injury was reported in the crash and the governor was safely escorted away from the accident site.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11pm on Friday under the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station. The governor was in the city to attend an event near Sector 76 and he was returning to Delhi when the speeding SUV crashed into his convoy.

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate issued a statement on Saturday, in which it said a traffic police vehicle, which was a part of the governor’s convoy, was rammed by the SUV. They identified the two suspects in the vehicle as Monu Kumar and Gaurav Solanki.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthi said, “A speeding black Scorpio rammed the traffic police vehicle, which was a part of the governor’s convoy, on Friday night. The suspects were traced and the duo, identified as Monu Kumar and Gaurav Solanki, both residents of Ghaziabad, were found to be under the influence. They have been arrested and the vehicle confiscated.”

Station house officer, Sector 113 police station, Jitendra Singh said, “An FIR has been registered against the suspects under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intension), 279 (rash driving), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.”

Police said the suspects are being interrogated and further investigation in the case is underway.