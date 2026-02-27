Killed over ₹1,500: Noida man’s body found in drain; suspect arrested
When Ravindra woke up, he found that the ₹1,500 kept in his pocket was missing. He believed that Rahul stole it, which triggered a fight between them
Noida: The body of a 35-year-old man was found partially submerged in a drain in Noida’s Sector 64 on Thursday morning, officials said, adding that the suspected had been arrested. The man was allegedly killed during a dispute over ₹1,500.
Police identified the deceased as Rahul (single name), 30, who lived on a footpath in Sector 62. No other detail about him were available.
“On Thursday around 9am, we were alerted that a body was found partially submerged in about six-feet deep drain in Sector 64 road,” said Puneet Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station, adding that a visiting team later retrieved the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
Due to onlookers, traffic was briefly halted on that road, but it was cleared, said officials.
Police during a preliminary inquiry found that man had pushed Rahul into the drain. “When we investigated, it was revealed that Ravindra (single name), 30, a daily wager, who is originally from Garhwal in Uttarakhand, resided with Rahul on the footpath,” said SHO Singh.
The suspect was traced to the Phase 3 area, and taken into custody.
“It was revealed that on Thursday morning, when Ravindra woke up, he found that the ₹1,500 kept in his pocket was missing. He believed that Rahul stole it, which triggered a fight between them. During the heated argument, he hit him on the head with a brick and pushed him into the drain, leading to his death,” the SHO added
A case on charges of murder was registered against Ravindra at the Phase 3 police station, and he was arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
