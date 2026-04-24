New Delhi, Left parties, supported by student organisations like the Jawaharlal Nehru University students' union , on Friday staged a joint demonstration at Jantar Mantar, flagging what they described as growing labour unrest across industrial clusters in Delhi-NCR.

Left Parties protest at Jantar Mantar over labour unrest, submit memorandum

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They alleged repression of workers' movements, particularly in Noida and adjoining areas.

The protest, organised by the Communist Party of India , Communist Party of India, CPI , Revolutionary Socialist Party, Forward Bloc and the Communist Ghadar Party of India , saw participation from workers and labour leaders from Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi.

A memorandum addressed to the prime minister, the Union home minister and the labour minister was submitted, raising concerns over non-payment of minimum wages, expansion of contract labour, unsafe working conditions and alleged violations of labour laws in industrial belts such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Addressing the gathering, senior CPI leader Subhashini Ali said discontent among workers has been intensifying due to what she termed "systematic denial" of basic rights.

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{{^usCountry}} She alleged that attempts by workers to organise for demands such as wage hikes, regularisation and improved working conditions have been met with police action, arrests and restrictions on trade union activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She alleged that attempts by workers to organise for demands such as wage hikes, regularisation and improved working conditions have been met with police action, arrests and restrictions on trade union activities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Other speakers, including CPI leader Amarjeet Kaur and representatives from CPI , RSP, Forward Bloc and CGPI, condemned recent arrests of labour activists in the Noida region and termed the use of force against protests a violation of democratic rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other speakers, including CPI leader Amarjeet Kaur and representatives from CPI , RSP, Forward Bloc and CGPI, condemned recent arrests of labour activists in the Noida region and termed the use of force against protests a violation of democratic rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The demonstration comes in the backdrop of recent unrest in Noida's industrial areas, where workers had staged protests over wage-related issues and employment conditions, with reports of police intervention and detentions drawing criticism from trade unions and student groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The demonstration comes in the backdrop of recent unrest in Noida's industrial areas, where workers had staged protests over wage-related issues and employment conditions, with reports of police intervention and detentions drawing criticism from trade unions and student groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In their memorandum, the Left parties demanded the immediate release of arrested labour leaders, withdrawal of cases against workers, strict enforcement of minimum wage laws, regulation of contract labour and greater accountability of labour departments in industrial zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In their memorandum, the Left parties demanded the immediate release of arrested labour leaders, withdrawal of cases against workers, strict enforcement of minimum wage laws, regulation of contract labour and greater accountability of labour departments in industrial zones. {{/usCountry}}

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They also urged the Centre to intervene to address workers' grievances and halt "repressive measures" by authorities.

The parties warned that the agitation would be intensified if the demands were not addressed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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