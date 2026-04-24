...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Left Parties protest at Jantar Mantar over labour unrest, submit memorandum

Left Parties protest at Jantar Mantar over labour unrest, submit memorandum

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:58 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, Left parties, supported by student organisations like the Jawaharlal Nehru University students' union , on Friday staged a joint demonstration at Jantar Mantar, flagging what they described as growing labour unrest across industrial clusters in Delhi-NCR.

Left Parties protest at Jantar Mantar over labour unrest, submit memorandum

They alleged repression of workers' movements, particularly in Noida and adjoining areas.

The protest, organised by the Communist Party of India , Communist Party of India, CPI , Revolutionary Socialist Party, Forward Bloc and the Communist Ghadar Party of India , saw participation from workers and labour leaders from Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi.

A memorandum addressed to the prime minister, the Union home minister and the labour minister was submitted, raising concerns over non-payment of minimum wages, expansion of contract labour, unsafe working conditions and alleged violations of labour laws in industrial belts such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Addressing the gathering, senior CPI leader Subhashini Ali said discontent among workers has been intensifying due to what she termed "systematic denial" of basic rights.

They also urged the Centre to intervene to address workers' grievances and halt "repressive measures" by authorities.

The parties warned that the agitation would be intensified if the demands were not addressed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
minimum wages noida new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / Left Parties protest at Jantar Mantar over labour unrest, submit memorandum
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.