Lightning strike kills minor girl, injures four others in UP's Ghaziabad

A 13-year-old girl was killed and four women injured in a suspected lightning strike at Indirapuram’s Makanpur early Friday morning, the Ghaziabad police said, adding that the injured have been rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

A video of the lighting strike was captured by a CCTV camera nearby. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police identified the deceased girl as Ajmerun, while the doctors at Sanjay Nagar combined district hospital identified the four injured women by their first names as Jasmin, 18, Shabnam, 30, Shalu, 35, and Ajmeri, 32.

Indirapuram assistant commissioner of police Swatantra Kumar Singh said the incident took place around 8.45am after it started raining.

“The lightning strike killed the minor girl while other injured persons were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The incident happened in Makanpur near a temple,” the ACP said.

The injured women are daily wagers and belong to Bihar, said police.

A video of the lighting strike was captured by a CCTV camera nearby. The video captured a loud sound with a flash of light amid the trees and later women could be heard shouting and screaming and people rushing to help them.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“Jasmin, my oldest daughter, was injured in the strike while my other daughter Ajmerun died on the spot. Jasmin, my aunt Shalu and my sister Ajmeri were going for their daily work along with another woman, Shabnam, when it started raining. They tool shelter below a tree. Ajmerun, who was on her way to the nearby market, also joined the women under the tree,” said Parvez, father of the deceased girl.

“After some time, there was a loud explosion and bright spark as lightning struck the tree. Ajmerun collapsed on the spot and even her hair got burnt. The four women suffered shock and minor burn injuries. The police were called and the four women were rushed to a hospital for treatment,” Pavez said, adding that his wife had gone to his home town about 12 days ago to attend to his ailing mother.

The lightning struck near a temple and priest Surya Prakash said he too rushed out on hearing the thundering boom.

“I rushed out and found the women and the girl on the ground. There was waterlogging at the spot. Everyone was in a state of shock and took some time to realise what had happened,” Prakash said.

The district administration officials also reached the Sanjay Nagar combined district hospital on being alerted.

“The doctors declared Ajmerun dead on arrival. Her sister Jasmin and three other women were also admitted to the hospital for burn injuries,” said Vinay Kumar Singh, subdivisional magistrate (sadar).

Dr Vinod Pandey, the chief medical superintendent of the hospital, said all the four women are stable.

“They are under treatment and suffered minor injuries and shock. They are stable,” Pandey said.

Vivek Srivastava, additional district magistrate (finance), said the family of the deceased will get ₹4 lakh compensation as the death had occurred due to a natural calamity.

“The documents are getting prepared. Under the provision, the injured will get ₹5,400 per person if the treatment at hospital is up to one week. If it is more than a week, they will get ₹16,000 as per norms,” Srivastava said.

