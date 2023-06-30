UP man beaten to death in Ghaziabad by family of girl he was friends with

A 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Loni was allegedly beaten to death after the family of a girl he was friends with found him at their home in Ghaziabad’s Khoda on Thursday, police said on Friday. The girl’s family told police that the man, Parvez, was a thief, who was caught and beaten up.

Deputy police commissioner Vivek Chandra Yadav said the girl was alone with her younger brother when Parvez came to meet her in the absence of her parents. “...When the girl’s father returned home around 5pm, he was infuriated to see him. He [the father] and his relatives beat up Parvez with rods and sticks and informed the police that the man was at their home for theft.”

A police team rushed to the scene and rushed Parvez to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. “After investigation, the man was identified and his family in Loni was informed,” said Yadav.

He added they registered a murder case on the complaint of Parvez’s family. “We have arrested the girl’s father... and two of his relatives... After an initial investigation, it came to light that Parvez had come to meet the girl and not for any theft. The girl’s family to save themselves tried to accuse Parvez of theft.”

Police said the girl knew Parvez for a year. They added the two spoke over the phone on Wednesday after which Parvez came to meet her while her parents were away.

