Man arrested for killing cousin in Noida on Diwali night

A 22-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his cousin in Noida’s Phase 2 on Diwali, which was observed on Thursday. Police have launched a manhunt for the cousin’s wife, whom they suspect was also involved in the crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Santosh Kumar, a native of Badaun who stayed at Bhangel in Noida and worked as a cab driver. The suspects were identified as Santosh’s cousin Rikendra Kumar (22) and Pintu (23).

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer of Phase 2 police station, said Santosh lived with his wife in Bhangel village. “Rikendra was allegedly in a relationship with Santosh’s wife for a few months. This led to differences between the two cousins,” said Upadhyaya.

Police said on the night of Diwali, Rikendra called his accomplice Pintu and hatched a plan to murder Santosh.

“The two suspects bought some liquor and called Santosh to a secluded place in Noida’s Sector 88 for partying. They offered him drinks and when Santosh lost consciousness, the two suspects assaulted him with bricks. Santosh received critical injuries and died on the spot,” said the SHO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday morning, a passerby spotted the body and informed police. Phase 2 police registered a case against unknown persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation.

The SHO said mobile phone records and other evidences showed Rikendra was in touch with Santosh on Diwali night.

“Rikendra was picked up for questioning and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. We have arrested both the suspects,” said Upadhyaya adding that the two men will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

The SHO said primary investigation shows Santosh’s wife was also involved in the murder conspiracy. “The woman is currently on the run. We have deployed a team to trace and arrest her,” said Upadhyaya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}