Man arrested for murder of wife, minor daughter in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of killing his wife and 15-year-old daughter at their three-storeyed house in a locality under the jurisdiction of Nandgram police station. The suspect allegedly used a spade to murder his wife in a room on the second floor of the house; the minor girl was killed on the roof of the house, police said.

Police received a complaint from the woman’s family who named the husband and the couple’s 19-year-old son as the primary suspects. The son is missing since the incident early Friday. The man was apprehended from the Old Bus Stand on Friday afternoon and interrogated in detail. He told the police that he suspected his wife was involved in prostitution and that motivated him to kill her.

“The suspect told us that there were frequent altercations between the couple. He suspected that she was involved in prostitution and lately got her daughter involved in it as well. He confessed to following them at times to high-rises in Noida which they visited along with their pet dog,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

Police are also scanning social media profiles of the deceased woman to corroborate the claims made by the suspect. Due to their frequent altercations, the husband and wife were staying separately on different floors of their house.

“The couple had yet another altercation on Thursday night following which the wife allegedly slapped the suspect. He then killed her around 4am Friday, and then their daughter as well. He fled the house after locking it. Neighbours found the house locked till late Friday and informed the police who arrived and broke the locks,” the SP said.

The woman’s family members said they stopped visiting the couple because of their frequent fights. “My brother-in-law had a flourishing confectionary business but he suffered losses and was driving an e-rickshaw for the past couple of months. These seem to be a planned murders -- he killed them separately so that he faced no resistance from either. Their son is missing and he is also one of the suspects in the case as he always favoured his father. We have submitted our complaint to the police and named both of them as suspects,” the deceased woman’s brother said.

According to the police, teams have been formed to locate and apprehend the son.