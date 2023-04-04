Man held for killing wife in Noida, throwing her body in the Yamuna

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old man on charges of murdering his wife and throwing her body in a river under the Jewar police station jurisdiction.

A team of National Disaster Response Force from Meerut were called to fish the body out of the river on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

The suspect, identified as Shravan (goes by his first name), had submitted a missing person complaint at the Jewar Police Station on Monday, saying his wife could not be found. This he did in order to evade suspicion, said police.

According to Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, Shravan resided with his wife in Chhatanga Khurd village in Jewar.

“On Monday, Shravan submitted the missing person complaint saying Usha could not be found. The same day, the woman’s family members, who live in Aligarh, came to the Jewar police station and accused Shravan of killing Usha and throwing her body in the Yamuna. On the basis of their complaint, Shravan was taken into custody,” said the ADCP, adding that the suspect works as a daily wage labourer.

He further said after a thorough investigation, the suspect admitted to killing his wife as he suspected her of having an affair.

“The husband and wife had frequent quarrels. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the suspect choked her to death. He put her body in a sack along with some bricks and threw the sack in the Yamuna, which is barely 200 metres from his village,” said the officer.

On the basis of evidence, an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Shravan at the Jewar police station on Tuesday.

“On the directions of the suspect, at least five divers and personnel of NDRF have been deployed to fish the body out of the river. The river is in spate now and the point the suspect said he threw the body is very deep. We have not yet recovered the body and efforts are on to find it,” said Kumar.