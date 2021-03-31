Man beaten to death by neighbours in Dadri

Greater Noida: A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of neighbours in Dadri on Tuesday night. Police said the victim, allegedly a habitual drinker, would frequently fight with his neighbours and abuse them under influence of alcohol.

The victim was identified as Ashok, a resident of Luharli village.

However, Ashok’s family said that on Tuesday night, he had shouted at his family members over some issues. His daughter Aarti said that there was a ‘mundan’ (child’s head shaving) ceremony of her cousin in the house and some relatives had come for the function. “My father attended to the guests. After sometime, he shouted at family members over some issues,” she said.

The complainant in the case, Sunny, who is a distant relative of the victim, said that Ashok used some “abusive words” for his family members. “At the same time, some neighbours, who were standing outside the house, believed that Ashok was abusing them. They barged into our house and thrashed Ashok,” he said.

In the FIR, Sunny said that Lala alias Mehndi, Rahul, Vickku, Saurabh, Gaurav, Anshu and Sunder attacked Ashok. “Ashok collapsed on the spot after sustaining critical injuries to the head,” he said.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Dadri police station, said the victim, under the influence of alcohol, clashed with the suspects. “The suspects attacked him with sticks and also punched him. A police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to a private hospital where he was declared dead,” he said.

Chauhan said police have registered a case against seven persons under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 302 (murder) of IPC. “We have launched a search to arrest the suspects,” he said.