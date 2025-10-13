Man detained over luring three-year-old girl in Greater Noida

A 35-year-old man has been detained for allegedly trying to lure a three-year-old girl by offering her something to eat in Greater Noida’s Beta 2, police said on Sunday, adding that girl was rescued unharmed and the suspect was nabbed after the toddler’s mother spotted him with her daughter. While the toddler’s mother was busy buying groceries, the suspect lured her and offered to buy something for her to eat. On the pretext of buying food, he took her with him, said a police officer. (Representational image)

The suspect was identified as Sanjay Kumar, 35, a resident of a Surajpur village. While the family of the toddler has not filed a case against Kumar, police is seeking legal opinion in the matter.

Police said the victim’s family, who originally hail from Mainpuri, had come to Greater Noida about a week ago to sell rangoli colours. They were staying in Accher area in Greater Noida.

“On Sunday around 10 am, when the toddler and her mother had gone to a nearby grocery shop close to their residence, a man approached the girl, who was standing behind her mother,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

The officer added, “While the toddler’s mother was busy buying groceries, the suspect lured her and offered to buy something for her to eat. On the pretext of buying food, he took her with him.”

Police said that when the toddler’s mother turned around, she noticed her was daughter missing. As she searched for her daughter, a handcart seller in a nearby area told her that he had seen a man in his 30s with the girl.

In that direction, she finally saw her daughter sitting in the suspect’s lap. “As she shouted at the suspect, locals gathered and rescued the toddler. Later, he was beaten by an angry mob and handed over to the police following a call to the emergency helpline number 112,” added the officer.

“The girl showed no signs of sexual abuse. We also asked a female police officer to counsel and check her, but no signs of harassment were apparent,” said a second officer on condition of anonymity.

Police said the suspect also did not sustain any severe injuries.

The toddler’s family, who came to Greater Noida about a week ago to earn money during the festival, was satisfied just to find their daughter and did not want to file a case. “However, as a crime took place and the suspect, identified as Sanjay Kumar, 35, who hails from Hamirpur and is a resident of a village in Surajpur, Greater Noida, was detained. His intentions might not have been good, so we are taking legal opinion to file a case against him,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Beta-2.

During the investigation, the suspect revealed that he had come to the Accher area for work. Further investigation is underway.