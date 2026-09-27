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Man electrocuted in Gzb; cops suspect criminal motive

Ghaziabad: An unidentified man, estimated to be in his 30s, was found electrocuted in the exhaust fan opening of a banquet hall in Modinagar’s Niwari on Friday, officials said on Saturday

Published on: Sep 27, 2026, 07:38:30 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: An unidentified man, estimated to be in his 30s, was found electrocuted in the exhaust fan opening of a banquet hall in Modinagar’s Niwari on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

Police officials said a team pulled the body onto the roof and sent it for an autopsy. (HT)
Police officials said a team pulled the body onto the roof and sent it for an autopsy. (HT)

Police suspect the man was trying to sneak into the premises through the opening to commit theft.

According to police, the incident came to light around 7.30pm on Friday when some locals spottedthe man’s body inthe opening on the outer wall. The owner of the banquet hall was informed, and he reported the matter to the police.

Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Modinagar circle, told HT, “A police team went to the spot and found that the man had died of electrocution. He appeared to be trying to enter the banquet hall through the opening. There was no exhaust fan installed.”

Police officials said a team pulled the body onto the roof and sent it for an autopsy.

“The deceased, aged about 35, is being identified. There was mud on his legs, suggesting that he came through the fields near the banquet hall. Preliminary inspection shows that he probably went to the roof and tried to sneak in through the exhaust fan opening. There is no CCTV coverage in the outer portion of the banquet hall,” the ACP said.

 
banquet hallmodinagarautopsytheft
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