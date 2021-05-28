Man fires outside Greater Noida clinic after being asked to wear mask

Noida: A 22-year-old man allegedly fired in the air outside a doctor’s clinic in Greater Noida on Thursday after the clinic staff tried to stop him from entering as he was not wearing a face mask. While the man is on the run, his friend who accompanied him during the incident has been arrested, police said.

The suspects were identified as Parmeet, a resident of Phulpur village, and his friend Rahul Kashyap.

According to the police officials, Parmeet had gone to see a doctor in Greater Noida’s Dadupur village under Jarcha police station.

“Parmeet entered the clinic without a mask after which the clinic staff and the doctor asked him to wear a mask. This soon turned into a heated argument. Parmeet left the area and came an hour later with a pistol and his friend Rahul. He then used abusive language to intimidate the doctor and clinic workers, and fired a few rounds in the air outside the clinic. Police arrested Rahul while Parmeet is on the run. We are investigating the matter,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The officials said that a case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Jarcha police station. “We have registered an FIR and are interrogating Rahul for more details. We are looking for Parmeet and he will be arrested soon,” said Sripal Singh, station house officer, Jarcha police station.