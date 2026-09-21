Man found dead near Noida Sector 34 after car crashes into drain

Noida: A 55-year-old man was found dead inside a drain in Noida’s Sector 34 next to a car, which had overturned after hitting a divider allegedly at a high speed and fell into the same drain, police said on Sunday.

Police said efforts were underway to verify whether the victim was hit by the car during the crash early Saturday or he accidentally fell into that open drain. (HT Photo)

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According to police, after receiving information through emergency helpline from some local, a Sector 24 police station team rushed to the spot and retrieved the car. Both occupants of the car, including the driver, were rescued safely. They escaped with minor injuries.

“While the police team was recovering the vehicle from the drain, a man in his 50s was found inside the nullah at a short distance. He was sent to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,” a police officer linked to the investigation said.

Police said efforts were underway to verify whether the victim was hit by the car during the crash early Saturday or he accidentally fell into that open drain.

“The car’s driver did not reveal whether his vehicle hit the man or not. We are scanning CCTV cameras to check whether the man died after being hit by the car,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said no external injuries were found on the victim’s body and his post-mortem examination was being conducted on Sunday to ascertain the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said no external injuries were found on the victim’s body and his post-mortem examination was being conducted on Sunday to ascertain the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said no documents were recovered from the victim’s possession. His photographs have been circulated among police stations in the district and surrounding areas to establish his identity.