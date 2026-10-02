Man held after ramming car through boom barrier at Noida Sector 94 high-rise

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after a video showing him allegedly ramming his car through an automatic boom barrier at a high-rise in Noida’s Sector 94 was widely shared on social media, police said.

A case was registered at the Sector 126 police station, and the vehicle was seized, police said.

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A case was registered at the Sector 126 police station, and the vehicle was seized, police added.

Police identified the suspect as a resident of Sector 15 in Noida. He owns a flat in one of the high-rise towers and runs a bed-and-breakfast business.

Police said that on Wednesday morning, while entering the society through the main gate, he was stopped by a security guard and directed to use another entrance.

“He told the guards multiple times that he was going to meet a guest at the reception, but they did not allow him to enter. He then drove his car through the boom barrier,” said Sumnesh Kumar, station house officer of Sector 126 police station.

In the video, security guards can also be heard saying that they would approach police over his actions. The man left the spot following a verbal altercation.

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{{^usCountry}} After residents uploaded the video on social media and demanded action, police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to intentional insult and mischief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After residents uploaded the video on social media and demanded action, police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to intentional insult and mischief. {{/usCountry}}

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“The suspect was arrested and further investigation is underway,” Kumar said.