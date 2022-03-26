Man shot at in Greater Noida’s Kasna over child custody dispute

A man was allegedly shot at by his brother-in-law in Kasna area of Greater Noida over a family feud on Thursday. Police said that the victim was fighting a court case against his in-laws for the custody of his child.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Dankaur. He was married to a woman from Sadullapur village and they have three children — one daughter and two sons.

A senior police officer said that Naveen’s wife died by suicide in 2020 and her family members had held her in-laws responsible for her death.

Naveen and his family members were also booked and a case of dowry death was registered. He had also been to jail for around four months in the past and was out on bail.

Police said one of Naveen’s sons used to live with his in-laws after the death of his wife and he had filed a court case seeking custody of the child. “On Thursday, both the parties agreed to grant custody of the child to Naveen and their counsels along with Naveen went to take the child from Ladpura village,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police.

“Naveen’s brother-in-law Deepak, along with his friend, came on a motorcycle and opened fire on him. Around four rounds were fired and two bullets hit him in his wrist and shoulder. He was admitted to a hospital and is now out of danger” said ADCP Pandey.

Police said that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Deepak, his parents and one unidentified person. “Deepak and his parents are absconding but we will soon nab them,” said a police officer.