Man, son found dead at home in Ghaziabad, cops suspect assailants known to victims

A 32-year-old man and his eight-year-old son were found murdered at their home in Qasim Vihar Colony of Loni town in Ghaziabad on Thursday morning. The police said that the two were by themselves at home when the incident took place. There were no signs of robbery or theft, and the house did not seem to have been broken into--indicating that the victims likely knew the assailants.

The man was identified as one Naim Ul Hasan. According to family members, Hasan’s wife and three other children were away for a family wedding.

Hasan’s two brothers also stay in the same locality.

“Around 9am, I sent my son to fetch a helmet from my brother’s house. The main door of the house was not bolted from inside. When my son went inside, he was terrified to find the bodies of my brother and his son on blood-soaked beds. He rushed out and told us what he saw,” said Mamnul Chaudhary, Hasan’s older brother.

“We reached the house and saw that both of them had been stabbed and their throats slit. None of the neighbours had heard any noise or struggle, as my brother’s house is at the end of the lane and there is no other house closeby,” Chaudhary added.

The police were alerted, and forensic teams also arrived at the spot.

“We have roped in several teams to crack the case. There were no signs of any household items being taken away. The two bodies bore multiple injuries which seemed to be inflicted with some sharp-edged weapon. It seems that it was a friendly entry, and the assailants were known to the victims, and this is why Hasan probably opened the door and let them in,” said Atul Kumar Sonkar, circle officer of Loni.

“It seems that the assailants murdered the boy in order to hide their identities. Both bodies were sent for a postmortem examination,” he added.

The police registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Tronica City police station against unidentified persons.