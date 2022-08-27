Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Massive sinkhole forms on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, video goes viral

Massive sinkhole forms on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, video goes viral

noida news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 01:22 PM IST

A huge traffic congestion was reported on Friday due to the incident. However, according to police officials, the movement of vehicles was normal today.

Image shared by news agency ANI UP/Uttarakhand.
ByHT News Desk

A massive sinkhole formed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway after a 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the key route caved in near Sector 96 in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The incident happened on Friday and hours-long traffic congestion was reported on both sides of the expressway, prompting officials to reach the spot and launch repair work immediately. According to police officials, the movement of vehicles was normal on Saturday.

A video went viral on social media platforms of the sinkhole on the expressway. The workers can be seen engaged in its repair work while the traffic police posted at the site tried to clear the congestion.

"The road portion caved in near Sector 96 where work for an underpass was being carried out. It was on the carriageway while one moves from Noida towards Greater Noida. The repair work on it had started on Friday itself, leading to traffic congestion,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“The movement of vehicles was smooth along the stretch and there was no congestion on it,” another traffic cop said this morning.

Lakhs of vehicles pass through the 27-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on weekdays. The load reduces sharply on Saturdays and Sundays, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
greater noida expressway noida
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP