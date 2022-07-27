Monkeypox: 2 suspected cases emerge in Ghaziabad; samples sent to NIV in Pune

Monkeypox cases appear to be on the rise in the national capital region after the Ghaziabad district health department on Wednesday informed that authorities have received samples of two residents suspected to be infected by the disease. One of the cases is from Vaishali, while the other is from Arthala in Sahibabad area, officials said.

The health department authorities have identified the Vaishali resident as a 35-year-old, with no known travel history as of now. The patient reportedly returned from Mumbai around 20 days ago, after arriving from France about two months back.

“We spoke to the patient and he reported small boils on the skin... He had approached a hospital in Delhi on July 24 and doctors there told him that it was probably chickenpox before discharging him the same day. However, the fever did not subside and he got admitted on July 26. The doctors suspected it to be a case of monkeypox and took the samples as a precautionary measure,” Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer, said, adding that on July 26, a 28-year-old patient had reached the district MMG Hospital consulted a physician.

“The patient displayed symptoms of fever, headache, boils on skin, abdominal pain and cold, among others. Prima facie, the physician suspected it to be a case of monkeypox. We have sent the sample to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing. We have provided medicines to the patient and he has been asked to stay in home isolation with precautions till we receive the test report from Pune,” Gupta added.

Officials familiar with the development said that the patient has no known history of foreign travel and he did not come in contact with any other person who has a foreign travel history.

The two suspected cases are the second and third instances in Ghaziabad where samples of patients were picked up for testing. Earlier in June, samples of a five-year-old girl were tested in Pune but that turnout out to be negative. The girl was taken to a private hospital in Raj Nagar with symptoms such boils on skin.

Meanwhile, authorities have set up a 10-bed ward for monkeypox patients at the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital in Ghaziabad.

“Earlier, the ward had six beds and now the UP deputy chief minister, who is also the health minister, has directed the ward to be upgraded to 10 beds. This will be reserved for suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox. Patients having less severe symptoms can stay in home isolation or the isolation ward in the government hospital. This will be as advised by the doctors. However, unlike the Covid-19 isolation period of seven days, the isolation period will be for three weeks,” Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad district, said.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that shows symptoms such as fever, extensive characteristic rash and usually swollen lymph nodes, according to the World Health Organization.

