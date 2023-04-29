Most wanted criminal,aide arrested in Greater Noida after a gunfight

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday arrested a suspect who was amongst the most wanted criminals in western Uttar Pradesh, said officials. The suspect, identified as Manoj alias Aase, carried a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his head, they added.

Manoj alias Aase, carried a bounty of ₹ 1 lakh on his head. (Photo for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, Jeetu alias Jeetendra, one of Aase’s accomplices, was also arrested.

“Earlier on Friday, the Kasna police station team, along with a SWAT team, had arrested Azad Singh and Sanjay in a red car on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway along with illicit weapons. During vehicle checking, the suspects were trying to flee but were nabbed after a chase. At the same time, a black Mahindra Thar had fled the spot while firing at police,” said Khan.

During interrogation, Singh and Sanjay told police that their two accomplices, Manoj and Jeetu, were in the black car, he said.

“Immediately, local officials were alerted. A team from Beta-2 police station and a SWAT team conducted combing operation after which the black car was stopped during checking at the Sigma, Greater Noida roundabout,” said Khan, adding that the suspects tried to flee again and fired at police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A few metres away from the roundabout, the car was surrounded by police. The two suspects tried to leave on foot while firing at the police. During retaliatory firing, Manoj was shot in the leg following which both Jeetu and Manoj were arrested by the police,” added Khan.

According to the police, Manoj had 19 FIRs lodged against him since 2005 in cases of murder, rioting, attempted murder, rape, criminal intimidation, as well as Gangster Act, among others.

Earlier last month, Uttar Pradesh Police had released a list of most wanted criminals. From the list, only Manoj was out of jail, officers said.

The police also recovered a country-made pistol with live cartridges from the suspects. “The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}