Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Mother of 11-month-old girl from Noida found dead in hotel room in Nainital
noida news

Mother of 11-month-old girl from Noida found dead in hotel room in Nainital

The incident came to light when the woman, Diksha Mishra (30), did not respond to repeated calls from the hotel staff and did not answer the door on Monday morning.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 07:40 PM IST
The hotel staff said they heard some noises from Diksha Mishra's room late on Sunday night, SP Devendra Pincha said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Noida was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hotel room here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the woman, Diksha Mishra (30), a divorcee and the mother of an 11-month-old girl, did not respond to repeated calls from the hotel staff and did not answer the door on Monday morning, they said.

Mishra had come here with her live-in partner, who is on the run, and two friends to celebrate her birthday, Superintendent of Police (crime) Devendra Pincha said.

After there was no response from her, the door of her room was broken and she was found dead, frothing at the mouth. Her body had turned blue, he said.

Mishra's live-in partner had checked in under the name of Rishabh. However, an ID card recovered from the victim's room revealed that he is Emraan, a scrap dealer from Noida, the SP said.

The hotel staff said they heard some noise coming from Mishra's room late on Sunday night, Pincha said.

Efforts are being made to nab Emraan. A forensic team is collecting evidence from the crime scene and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

Mishra's brother has been informed about the incident, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
woman dead body hotel room death in noida nainital

Related Stories

patna news

UP criminal, associate get life term for kidnapping, killing minor in 2018

UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 06:04 PM IST
jaipur news

Rajasthan Police arrest man making obscene videos of tourists

UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 05:00 PM IST
dehradun news

Mother-daughter duo murdered near their house in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur

PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 03:35 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP