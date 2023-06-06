Foot overbridge to link RRTS station with Metro in Ghaziabad

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has proposed a foot over bridge to connect the Ghaziabad city RRTS station with the New Bus Adda Metro station in Ghaziabad. The Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda Metro station and the RRTS station are only 150 metres apart in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said that similar connecting links have also been proposed at other stations to allow smooth and safe movement of passengers between different transport modes.

The RRTS proposes to run RapidX trains to connect the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut over a distance of 82km. Three stations of the RRTS are in Delhi while 22 are in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The 82km line is proposed to be operational by March 2025, while a 17km section in Ghaziabad, will be opened later this month on priority.

The Ghaziabad district has eight stations and five of them -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad city, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot-- fall on the 17km priority section. These five stations comprise the stations at .

The Ghaziabad city station is one of the biggest on the RRTS network and it is close to the New Bus Adda Metro station on the Red Line of Delhi Metro.

“We have proposed to construct a foot overbridge (FOB) to give passengers access to both stations. The FOB will be about 150 metres and passengers can easily access both stations via the foot overbridge. Further, the FOB will help passengers avoid heavy traffic on the roads as the bridge will link the two stations at the concourse level,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

The New Bus Adda Metro station is located on the GT Road while the RRTS station is on the Delhi-Meerut Road, said NCRTC officials, adding that the two stations are at a distance of about 150 metres from each other.

The two major roads witness heavy movement of traffic round the clock and hence the foot overbridge will help commuters avoid the traffic altogether.

“Similar FOBs have been proposed at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to provide a link to the Nizamuddin railway station while lifts and escalators will be provided to connect the RRTS to the Metro. An FOB has been proposed to link RRTS with the Metro station in New Ashok Nagar, while lifts and escalators have been proposed in Anand Vihar to connect with the Metro station,” Vats added.

Officials have said in all, nine stations on the RRTS network will offer multimodal integration for RapidX passengers, facilitating connections with other transport systems such as the Metro, interstate bus terminals, railway stations, and more.

Of the current nine RRTS stations offering multimodal integration, three are located in Delhi, four in Ghaziabad, and two in Meerut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON