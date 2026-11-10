Neighbours fire at woman after she objected to firecrackers in Ghaziabad; booked

Police on Tuesday registered a first information report (FIR) for attempted murder against several suspects who allegedly opened fire at a woman in their neighbourhood after she objected to them bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Ghaziabad’s Ramnagar locality, officers said.

The woman also alleged that the suspects used casteist remarks against her family and took away ₹7,000 kept in the house. (ANI/ Representational)

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An FIR under sections 109(1) (attempted murder), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 309 (robbery) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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The FIR, seen by HT, was registered at the Modinagar police station on Tuesday.

“The woman complainant in the FIR has named two persons and five to seven others as unidentified. It is alleged that the neighbours entered their house and opened fire. The incident was reported around 8pm on November 8, on Diwali night, when the woman and her family were performing puja,” Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Modinagar Circle, told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} In the FIR, complainant Kalpana Kumar, 25, said her neighbours were bursting firecrackers outside her house, causing smoke to enter her home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the FIR, complainant Kalpana Kumar, 25, said her neighbours were bursting firecrackers outside her house, causing smoke to enter her home. {{/usCountry}}

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The FIR states: “Thick smoke engulfed my house, and the smoke also entered my house. When my husband and father-in-law asked them not to burst crackers, the two (named) suspects and their accomplices forcibly entered our house and fired a gunshot that missed the head by a small margin.”

The woman also alleged that the suspects used casteist remarks against her family and took away ₹7,000 kept in the house.

“We have registered an FIR based on the complaint given by the family. Since the complainant and the suspects are neighbours, we are conducting inquiries and also taking help of CCTV footage from nearby cameras. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections, and an investigation is underway before making any arrest,” the ACP added.