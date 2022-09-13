New bridge over Hindon to open by Sept 20, says Gzb authority

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) said on Saturday that the new bridge over river Hindon on the GT Road stretch is likely to be thrown open to traffic by September 20 as all construction activities have been completed and the blacktopping work has started. The construction of a new bridge was taken up after the old one developed cracks in June 2017 and was deemed unfit for traffic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new bridge is being constructed at a cost of ₹21 crore and will provide two additional lane for traffic between Ghaziabad city and Mohan Nagar. It spans a length of nearly 200 metres across river Hindon and is located close to three other bridges that connect Vasundhara, Mohan Nagar and Ghaziabad city.

“The construction work has been completed and now the blacktopping work is on. It is likely that we will open the bridge by September 20. This will ease traffic movement on GT Road and provide relief from jams to commuters,” said Rakesh Kumar Gupta, chief engineer, GDA.

The bridge was scheduled to open on August 15 but work was delayed owing to rain and traffic diversions put in place for Kanwar Yatra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials while directing the closure of the old bridge in 2017 said it was last resurfaced in 1956-57 and was beyond its lifespan of 50 years.

The old bridge has been barricaded off on both sides and no vehicular or pedestrian movement has been allowed on it since 2017. Officials estimate that the new bridge will cater to about 100,000 vehicles daily.