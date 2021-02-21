Nine phone snatchers nabbed, 40 stolen phones recovered

Noida: Nine suspects, who alleged snatched mobile phones and sold them, were nabbed by the Noida police on Saturday, in two separate cases. At least 40 mobile phones were recovered from them, the police said.

Officers said six of the suspects were arrested by the Phase 3 police while three were nabbed by the Sector 24 police.

Of the six nabbed by the Phase 3 police, one is a shopkeeper who allegedly used to purchase the stolen phones from the suspects.

“The gang had been active for the past three-four months. They targeted passersby in desolate areas and those in industrial areas like Sector 63. They sold the stolen phones to a shopkeeper who would then resell them. Sometimes they also sold the phones directly to customers at cheap prices,” said Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

Police recovered 28 phones from the suspects, who were nabbed following a tip-off from an informant. A search is on for accomplices of the snatchers as well. Two motorcycles, ₹2,000 and knives were also seized from them.

The shopkeeper was identified as Jwala Kumar, who owns a small business in Noida’s Garhi Chaukhandi. He was nabbed based on information allegedly revealed by the suspects, said the police.

In the second case, the three pickpockets nabbed by the Sector 24 police stole phones while travelling in public vehicles.

“They pose as passengers in metro, buses and other public transport means. They stole phones from other travellers,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

He said the gang has allegedly been active for the past three years and there are several other people working with them.

Police officials said that they all have extensive criminal histories. They were nabbed following a tip off from an informant. The police recovered 11 stolen phones from them. Officers said they are working to identify other cases in which the suspects might have been involved.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.