Noida: 16 booked after police raid pool party at farmhouse

Noida: At least 16 people, including three Uzbek nationals, were booked by the Noida police after a raid at a pool party in a farmhouse in Noida’s Sector 135 on Tuesday night. Under the unlock guidelines in place in the district, swimming pools in the district are to remain shut.

According to the police, they had received a call to the police helpline about the party, after which a team from the Expressway police station was dispatched.

“It was a birthday-turned-pool party for which the 16 youngsters had gathered at the farmhouse in an unauthorised manner. They are all residents of Jaffarabad in Delhi,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

“No hard liquor or narcotics were found at the spot. But the gathering in itself was in direct violation of Section 144 of the CrPC that has been implemented in the district. Also, swimming pools are not permitted to operate,” said Singh.

All the attendees were booked at the Expressway police station for allegedly breaking Covid-9 guidelines (sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act). Police also booked the Delhi-based owner of the farmhouse who has been traced but is yet to be apprehended, said officials.

Police suspect that the owner was renting out the place, though at the time of being apprehended, the detainees allegedly claimed that he was known to them. Efforts are on to nab him and take appropriate action, said the police.

The Noida police had also raided an unauthorised birthday party in Sector 93 under Phase 2 jurisdiction on May 30, in which 15 people had been booked after a neighbour complained of loud music. Police had also recovered alcohol and narcotics from the spot.

Police said that the three women from Uzbekistan had allegedly been staying in at the farmhouse for the last three days while the men, who were not known to them, had come Tuesday. The police are verifying if the estate was being leased out.