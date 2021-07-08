Noida: 80,000 cash, bank cards stolen from trial room of garment showroom

A customer of a garment showroom in a Sector 18 mall has alleged that someone stole ₹80,000 cash and his bank cards that he had left in a trial room.

Satinder Singh Saluja, a resident of Noida, said he was at the mall with his family on Wednesday evening when he decided to try on some new clothes.

“I left the clothes that I had been wearing inside the trial room while I went to seek my family’s opinion on some clothes I had tried on. In the meantime, a man went into the trial room. I asked the staff why they had let him do so. By then he came out and went away without trying anything,” said Saluja in his police complaint.

“When I checked my clothes, my cards and ₹80,000 cash were missing. We immediately rushed out and tried to look for him but he was gone. We then informed the staff and the local police as well,” he said.

The family has filed an e-FIR in the case, police said.

“We have spoken to the complainant and have started a probe from our end. We have requested the necessary CCTV footage that will come from the showroom headquarters in Bengaluru. Due action will be taken,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.